Moroccan Sahara: Switzerland Reiterates Importance of Morocco's Serious and Credible Efforts, Commends 'Positively' Autonomy Plan

Switzerland has reiterated the importance of Morocco's serious and credible efforts aimed at a political solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue, based on compromise, commending "positively" the autonomy plan in the process of settling this issue.

This position was expressed on Friday in Rabat by Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, who is on a working visit to the Kingdom, at a press briefing following talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

"Switzerland recognizes and reiterates the importance of Morocco's serious and credible efforts to find a peaceful political solution based on compromise," he said.

Referring to the autonomy plan presented by Morocco to the United Nations General Secretariat on April 11, 2007, Cassis said that "this initiative is a positive point in the process, and we will do everything in our power to facilitate a favorable solution."

"It's time for this issue to be settled and to find a solution, because this crisis has been going on for too long,” said Switzerland’s top diplomat.

He also indicated that Switzerland backs the efforts of the United Nations and the central role it plays in the process concerning the Sahara issue, and that it supports a political solution in line with international law and Security Council resolutions.

"I believe we need to find an agreement with the UN representative that can bring the process to a successful conclusion, with flexibility on everyone's part,” he said.

(MAP 24.06.2023)