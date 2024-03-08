Morocco Announces Altered Working Hours for Ramadan in Government Offices

In a recent announcement on Thursday, the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform revealed adjustments to working hours in government offices, public institutions, and local authorities during the upcoming sacred month of Ramadan.

According to an official statement, a continuous schedule will be implemented from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. This modification is aimed at accommodating the observance of Ramadan and ensuring that officials and employees have the flexibility to attend the Friday prayer.

MAP: 07 March 2024