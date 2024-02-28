Morocco Calls for Immediate End of Israeli War on Gaza

Morocco called Tuesday in Geneva for an immediate, comprehensive, and lasting end to the Israeli war on Gaza.

In a speech delivered by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, during the high-level segment of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council (UNHRC), chaired by Morocco, the Kingdom stressed that ''the Gaza Strip is experiencing an unprecedented crisis and a real humanitarian catastrophe that the international community cannot continue to turn a blind eye to, hence HM King Mohammed VI's appeal, in his capacity as Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, for the awakening of human conscience to put an end to the massacre of human lives."

"Faced with the resurgence of military operations and the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the Kingdom of Morocco reaffirms its constant positions and calls, once again and emphatically, for an immediate, comprehensive, and lasting end to the Israeli war on Gaza and to guarantee the protection of civilians and not to target them, in the context of the continuing indiscriminate Israeli bombing of hospitals, schools, places of worship, and other civilian facilities," Bourita stated.

He also emphasized the need to ensure "the free flow of sufficient quantities of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, to protect Palestinians from forced exile, and to establish a political horizon for the settlement of the Palestinian issue, conducive to “the reactivation of the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds East as its capital."

Bourita represents Morocco at the 55th session of the UNHRC, held under the presidency of the Kingdom, in the person of Omar Zniber, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Morocco in Geneva.

MAP:27 February 2024