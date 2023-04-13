Morocco-Canada: Willingness to Deepen Parliamentary Cooperation, Continue Consultation on Issues of Common Interest

peaker of the House of Advisors, Enaam Mayara and speaker of the Canadian Senate, George F. Furey, reaffirmed Tuesday in Rabat their willingness to deepen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and to continue political dialogue and consultation on regional and international issues of common interest.

The speaker of the Canadian Senate, currently on a working visit to Morocco, leading a large parliamentary delegation, and the speaker of the House of Advisors engaged in fruitful discussions, highlighting the importance of the historical bilateral relations which celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2022, said a joint statement issued after the talks.

The two sides pledged to work with their respective governments to further deepen the very good relations between the two countries, particularly in the areas of trade, promotion of women's rights and leadership, peace and security, climate change, as well as joint efforts to combat terrorism, the statement said.

The two officials said they were encouraged by the increase in bilateral trade, and the potential for mutually beneficial economic growth, particularly in the sectors of agriculture, aerospace, education, infrastructure and green technologies, reported the same source.

On this occasion, Furey stressed the place of Morocco as an important partner in Africa and welcomed the role of the Kingdom for stability and sustainable development in the region, as well as its commitment to the fight against international terrorism, which contributes to security and stability in North Africa and beyond.

