Morocco Carpet & Flooring Trade Show Kicks off in Casablanca

The second Morocco Carpet and Flooring Trade Show kicked off, on Wednesday in Casablanca, on the sidelines of the 8th National Crafts Week (SNA).

The fair, whose inauguration was attended by Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, and several Moroccan and foreign figures, aims to highlight the know-how of craftsmen and to promote their exchange with national and international buyers.

The event highlights the talent and expertise of Moroccan craftsmen, passed down from generation to generation, through a selection of handmade products that reflect new trends.

The first two days of the Show will be reserved for professionals, while the last two days will be open to the general public to discover the products on display.

The 8th edition of the National Crafts Week, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Crafts and Social and Solidarity Economy, under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, attracts more than 350 participants from twenty different countries.

The fair offers Moroccan craftsmen the opportunity to meet professional buyers, architects, designers and representatives of major brands and international distribution centers through various events and activities.

MAP: 28 February 2024