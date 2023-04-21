Morocco Celebrates Eid Al Fitr on Saturday

Morocco will celebrate Eid Al Fitr 1444 of Hegira on Saturday, April 22, 2023, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced Thursday evening.

The Ministry informs all citizens to have observed the lunar crescent of the month of Shaoual 1444 H, after the prayer of Al Maghrib, Thursday 29 Ramadan 1444 H, corresponding to April 20, 2023, said the Ministry in a statement, adding that all the delegates of the Ministry in the Kingdom and the Units of the Royal Armed Forces associated with the observation have confirmed the non-sighting of the lunar crescent.

The first day of Shaul 1444, Eid Al-Fitr, will therefore take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, said the ministry.

MAP: 20 avril 2023