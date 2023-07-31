Morocco Closely Follows Recent Events in Niger, Stresses Importance of Maintaining Stability in this Brotherly Country

The Kingdom of Morocco is closely following recent events in the Republic of Niger and stresses the importance of maintaining the stability of this brotherly country.

Morocco trusts in the wisdom of Niger's people and vital forces to preserve the gains made, maintain its important constructive regional role and work towards realizing the aspirations of Niger's brotherly people, said Morocco's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the African Union and UNECA, Mohamed Arrouchi, speaking at an urgent meeting of the African Union's Peace and Security Council (PSC) on the situation in Niger.

MAP: 30 July 2023