Morocco Condemns Terrorist Act Targeting Positions of Bahraini Forces Participating in 'Decisive Storm and Restore Hope' Operation on Southern Border of Saudi Arabia (Foreign Ministry)

The Kingdom of Morocco has strongly condemned the despicable terrorist act targeting the positions of Bahraini forces taking part in « Decisive Storm and Restore Hope » Operation on the southern border of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which left several members of the Bahraini Defense Forces dead and wounded.

"The Kingdom of Morocco affirms its full and constant solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain and stands by its side to confront this cowardly act of terrorism," said a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates on Monday, adding that the Kingdom expresses its condolences to the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

MAP: 26 September 2023