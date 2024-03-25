Morocco Donates Holy Quran Copies to Hassan II Mosque in Libreville

Morocco has donated an important batch of copies of the Holy Quran to the Hassan II Mosque in Libreville.

This donation was handed over by HM the King's ambassador to Gabon, Abdellah Sbihi, on the occasion of the commemoration of the anniversary of the passing of the Father of the Nation, late HM King Mohammed V, which coincides with the 10th day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The delivery of these copies of the Holy Quran to the Hassan II Mosque in Libreville is of particular importance, as it contributes to strengthening the spiritual and cultural ties between the two countries and embodies the fundamental values of Islam, such as solidarity, peace and tolerance.

It also testifies to the excellence of historical relations between Morocco and Gabon, while contributing to promoting an authentic understanding of Islam, based on the principles of brotherhood and mutual respect.

