Morocco, El Salvador's 'Strategic Partner' in Africa and the Arab World

El Salvador's vice-president, Felix Ulloa, said that Morocco is a strategic partner for his country in Africa and the Arab world.

Rabat and San Salvador are continuously working to strengthen their bilateral cooperation, "which has made Morocco an important and strategic partner for our country in Africa and the Arab world", Ulloa said last week in a statement to the daily "Diario El Salvador".

"We have worked in recent years to consolidate ties of friendship and cooperation, through exchanges of visits, consultations and mutual support, in order to serve our two countries and our peoples in various fields", stressed the Salvadorian official, who has recently visited Morocco.

The Salvadoran vice-president recalled the inauguration of his country's embassy in Rabat last October, the first in Africa, noting that this step reflects El Salvador's firm commitment to advancing bilateral relations with Morocco, which are set to serve as a model for South-South cooperation between African and Latin American countries.

He also referred to the official announcement by El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele in June 2019 to withdraw recognition of the fictitious entity and support Morocco's territorial integrity, which reflects a strong political will to develop strong, mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.

Following his official visit to Morocco last November, Ulloa announced that cooperation between the two countries would be extended to more areas, expressing his desire to foster fruitful cooperation with Morocco, particularly in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, renewable energies and security.

(MAP 20.06.2023)