Morocco, Ethiopia Committed to African Unity and Prosperity (Diplomat)

Morocco and Ethiopia have always been committed to Africa's unity and prosperity, said His Majesty the King's ambassador to Ethiopia and in Djibouti, Nezha Alaoui M'hammdi.

In an interview published on Saturday by the official Ethiopian news agency "ENA", Alaoui M'Hammdi highlighted the long-standing relations between the two countries illustrated in the socio-economic and political fields since the creation of the organization of African Unity (OAU).

Bilateral relations are rooted, with the two countries being among the founders of the Pan-African organization, the Moroccan diplomat stressed, noting that these ties are progressing towards an economic partnership in several areas of investment.

Alaoui M'hammdi noted that cooperation between the two countries has continued to strengthen since the visit of HM King Mohammed VI to Addis Ababa in 2016, recalling that many agreements have been signed between Morocco and Ethiopia during this royal visit.

The agreements cover, among others, air services, trade, taxes, investments, agriculture and renewable energy, she added.



MAP: 06 August 2023