Morocco-EU Fisheries Agreement 'Remains in Force', to Be Deployed to 'Deepen Bilateral Partnership'

Morocco and the European Union (EU) have agreed to continue their cooperation as provided for in the Partnership Agreement in the field of sustainable fisheries, which "remains in force", in order to deepen their bilateral partnership.

"Morocco and the European Union have agreed to continue their cooperation as provided for in the Partnership Agreement in the field of sustainable fisheries, which remains in force, in order to deepen the bilateral partnership on key issues such as scientific campaigns, technical cooperation, the fight against illegal fishing, the economic integration of operators, safety at sea and the improvement of working conditions and the protection of seafarers," reads a joint press release issued at the end of the 5th meeting of the Joint Commission in charge of monitoring the Agreement, held on Thursday in Brussels.

Held in accordance with the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement between Morocco and the European Union, the meeting provided an opportunity to make an overall assessment of the four years of implementation of the Fisheries Protocol of July 18, 2019, which expires on July 17, in accordance with its Article 16, stresses the same source.

On this occasion, Morocco and the EU congratulated each other on their exemplary cooperation, which in all circumstances has allowed the operation of artisanal and industrial vessels, the transparent and rigorous management of the Protocol and the continuous scientific monitoring of the state of fishery resources.

In particular, the parties welcomed the satisfactory implementation of the Fisheries Agreement and its Protocol in its various dimensions, in particular the excellent state of progress of the projects for the development of the fisheries sector in Morocco, highlighting the positive socio-economic impact on the sector, on small-scale fishing, on sustainable aquaculture for the benefit of young entrepreneurs and fishermen's cooperatives, as well as on job creation, training and integration into working life, particularly for women and young people.

These projects, the joint press release adds, may continue beyond the expiry of the Protocol, as provided for therein.

(MAP 13.07.2023)