Morocco, France Discuss Promoting Economic Cooperation

Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, and the Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness, Francophony and French Nationals Abroad, Franck Riester, discussed on Thursday in Rabat the promotion of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two ministers examined the sharing of experiences with a view to developing joint strategies for tackling trade challenges.

On this occasion, Mezzour noted that the meeting took place in the context of discussions aimed primarily at analyzing the commercial process for Moroccan and French entrepreneurs, and facilitating access for mutual or specific products from both countries to European, African and world markets.

In this respect, he stressed the importance of finding appropriate solutions to improve Morocco-French relations, which are already significant and well-balanced, and offer promising potential for development.

The Minister recalled that Morocco and France have succeeded, in a complex global context, in attracting investors and developing interesting value chains, particularly in the field of mobility.

He added that France is Morocco's second-largest trading partner within the framework of a balanced commercial relationship, where, since 2017, the Kingdom has enjoyed a trade surplus.

For his part, Riester stressed the need to develop deep partnerships between the two countries to meet common challenges such as economic transition, decarbonization, mobility, and digital transition.

Riester also advocated accelerating the regionalization of value chains and projecting them together in Africa, envisaging an ambitious common agenda, through meetings of economic players notably in the aeronautics, automotive, rail transport, sustainable cities, renewable energies and digital sectors, where he noted a dynamic Moroccan startup ecosystem.

The meeting was attended by the French Ambassador to Morocco, Christophe Lecourtier, and several senior officials from both countries.

MAP: 04 avril 2024