Morocco Hails Peru's Decision to Suspend Diplomatic Relations with So-Called ‘SADR’

Morocco hails the decision made by Peru to suspend, as of Friday, its diplomatic relations with the so-called "SADR", the ministry of Foreign Affairs, African cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said.

"The wise decision, which is compliant with international law, made by the Republic of Peru, opens new prospects for bilateral cooperation", the same source underlined in a press release.

"This decision reinforces the positive momentum experienced by the issue of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI”, the ministry added.

MAP: 09 September 2023