Morocco Has Allocated All Resources for Successful Club World Cup - Infantino

Morocco has mobilized all the necessary resources for the success of the Club World Cup, said Tuesday in Tangier, the president of the International Federation of Football (FIFA), Gianni Infantino.

The would-be immigrants attempted perilous crossings aboard makeshift boats, kayaks and even by swimming, said the same source.

The rescued people received first aid on board the Royal Navy Units, before being brought back safe to the nearest ports of the Kingdom and handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for the usual administrative procedures, it added.

MAP: 08 February 2023