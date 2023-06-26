Morocco Has 'Far-sighted' and ‘Innovative’ Approach to Migration Management

The Head of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Morocco, Laura Palatini, highlighted on Friday in Marrakech the kingdom’s "far-sighted" and "innovative" approach to managing the migration issue.

After thanking the Moroccan government for organizing in Marrakech the thematic meeting on humanized border management within the framework of the Rabat Process, she said that the meeting was also an opportunity to learn about the major steps taken by Morocco in recent years in terms of migration management.

In this respect, she cited the implementation, 10 years ago, of the National Immigration and Asylum Strategy (SNIA), describing it as an "unprecedented policy", of which the Kingdom can only be proud, as it is largely inspired by the will of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Palatini also welcomed the choice of the important theme of humanized border management, noting that this is at the very heart of IOM's priorities.

Emphasizing the importance of cooperation in migration management, she said that "we now need to work together to build a policy and provide responses to crisis situations, but also to regular border management, which take account of this new concept of humanized management".

(MAP 24.06.2023)