Morocco Hosts 10th UNESCO International Geoparks Conference

The 10th UNESCO International Geoparks Conference, a major event bringing together experts, government officials, researchers, scientists and Geoparks representatives from around the world, will be held on September 04-11, 2023 in Marrakech, Azilal and Beni Mellal.

Placed under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, this event initiated by the Beni Mellal-Khenifra Regional Council, in partnership with the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network and the UNESCO M'Goun Global Geoparks Association in Azilal, will be an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Geoparks around the world in recent years, and to promote collaboration and the exchange of knowledge and best practices for the conservation of the world's geological and cultural heritage, said a press release by the Beni Mellal-Khenifra Region.

This large-scale event will also give participants the opportunity to share their experiences and benefit from fruitful debates to be engaged in this sense, while strengthening the links between the various Geoparks through the signing of numerous partnerships and twinning arrangements, added the same source, noting that more than 20 partnership, cooperation and twinning agreements will be signed between the M'Goun Geopark and various international Geoparks in China, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, France, Portugal, Canada, Romania, Brazil, Greece.

Over 1,200 participants from 60 countries are expected to take part in this international conference, which will provide a forum for meeting and exchanging best practices, knowledge and experience on the management of geological parks and the protection of cultural heritage in UNESCO areas.

