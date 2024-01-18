Morocco, Korea Discuss Means to Strengthen Parliamentary Cooperation

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami, and speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Kim Jin-Pyo, who is currently leading a large parliamentary delegation on a working visit to the Kingdom, held talks in Rabat on Wednesday on means to strengthen parliamentary cooperation.

The talks focused on ways of promoting bilateral and multilateral parliamentary cooperation in various fields and on a number of issues of common interest, according to a statement by the House of Representatives.

Talbi Alami welcomed the level of distinguished relations between Morocco and the Republic of Korea, which have been developing steadily since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1962, and hailed Jin-Pyo's visit to the Kingdom, which coincides with the commemoration of the sixtieth anniversary of the Moroccan Parliament, the same source said.

On this occasion, the speaker of the House of Representatives reviewed the major projects launched by Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, which have made the Kingdom a pioneering country on a regional and international scale.

He also called for parliamentary cooperation between the two legislative institutions to be strengthened, for the Moroccan-Korean Parliamentary Friendship Group to be promoted, for visits to be exchanged and for coordination at international parliamentary forums to serve the common interests of the two countries.

For his part, the speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in consolidating and strengthening cooperation between the two countries in all areas, expressing his interest in concluding a cooperation agreement between the two countries in the economic and commercial fields.

MAP: 18 January 2024