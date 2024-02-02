Morocco to Lead Global Nuclear Safety and Security Network

Morocco has been selected by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to preside over the Steering Committee of the Global Nuclear Safety and Security Network (GNSSN) for the next three years, commencing in 2024. The announcement was made on Friday by the Moroccan Agency for Nuclear and Radiological Safety and Security (AMSSNuR).

The IAEA, while extending congratulations to the Kingdom "for its valuable contributions," expressed confidence that the appointment of Morocco, represented by Saïd Mouline, the Director-General of AMSSNuR, will play a crucial role in the IAEA and GNSSN's efforts to bolster nuclear safety and security on a global scale.

The IAEA's network facilitates the exchange of knowledge and services among its members, aiming to achieve a heightened level of nuclear safety and security worldwide.

The GNSSN, as a knowledge network, aligns with the IAEA's comprehensive methodology for capacity building. It actively contributes to fostering international cooperation and dialogue in the realm of nuclear safety and security. Additionally, it works towards harmonizing national approaches to managing knowledge in nuclear safety.

Key members of the GNSSN include information providers and operators of regional networks spanning Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America.