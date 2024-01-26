Morocco: MAD 100 Bln of Private Investment in 2022

Private investment reached a total of 100 billion dirhams in 2022, said, on Thursday in Rabat, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies.

"There's no official figure yet, but according to our calculations, the year 2022 recorded some 100 billion dirhams in private investment overall," said the Minister at the end of the National Investment Commission meeting.

"The figures for 2022 show that we're on a good trend," added the Minister, expressing confidence in the ability to meet the targets set for the 2022-2026 period.

"The outlook is very good, and all the national private investment indicators are in the green", he stressed.

Jazouli noted that his department had launched a study to set up, in collaboration with the High Commission for Planning (HCP), a national observatory for investment and the business climate, based on artificial intelligence tools and modern investment calculation mechanisms.

The Minister also pointed out that the 3rd National Investment Commission broke records in terms of private investment, with the approval of 42 projects worth a total of 7.4 billion dirhams.

The projects approved meet the principles of the new Investment Charter, as they concern different sectors and regions of the Kingdom, he added.

In detail, 9 regions and more than 20 provinces and prefectures are involved, he said, noting that these investments are in sectors that are "highly job-creating".

The projects approved under the 3rd National Investment Commission are all led by private companies and are expected to create over 16,200 jobs, including 5,900 direct and 10,300 indirect jobs, he said.

MAP: 25 January 2024