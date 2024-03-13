Morocco Maintains Commitment to Supporting Palestinians – Senegalese Think-Tank

The humanitarian aid transported on Tuesday by land to the Palestinian populations of Gaza and Al-Quds, on High Instructions from HM King Mohammed VI, "is in the logical continuity of Morocco's commitment alongside the Palestinian people," says Senegalese researcher Bakkary Sambe, regional director of the Dakar-based Timbuktu Institute.

"This unprecedented land operation is in the logical continuity of Morocco's commitment to the Palestinian people," said the Senegalese academic in a statement to MAP, noting that "the active solidarity of the Kingdom has never been lacking for the Palestinian cause."

This intervention as part of an unprecedented humanitarian operation "has great symbolic significance not only because it translates the Royal High Instructions but also as a personal investment of His Majesty King in his capacity as President of the Al Quds Committee," added Sambe.

Carried out at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, this humanitarian operation for the benefit of the residents of Gaza and Al Quds "is the eloquent sign of the attachment of HM King Mohammed VI to the protection of the sacred status of this Holy City," he emphasized.

He further noted that "the success of such an unprecedented operation would never have been possible without the diplomatic stature of Morocco and its influence, as well as the personal investment of its Sovereign whose support has never wavered for the Palestinian people and the various causes of the Islamic Ummah."

The Senegalese expert added that this Royal initiative also recalls the personal commitment of the Sovereign during various crises that have occurred before, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, during which "Morocco was able to show solidarity towards Africa as an important lever for bringing peoples together."

MAP: 13 March 2024