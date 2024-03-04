Morocco, Mali Examine Cooperation Prospects in Social Protection

Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and the Family, Awatef Hayar, held on Sunday in Rabat talks with Mali's Minister of Health and Social Development, Assa Badiallo Touré, on the prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries in the field of social protection.

The meeting was an opportunity to highlight Morocco's sustained efforts to consolidate the pillars of the social state, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Hayar said in a statement to the press.

In this regard, she recalled the major projects launched in the Kingdom, notably the generalization of comprehensive medical coverage and the unified social register, within the framework of approaches favoring the convergence and efficiency of interventions.

Hayar also referred to the various programs launched by the Ministry under the current government program to promote family well-being and protect the rights of girls and women.

In a similar statement, the Malian minister hailed Morocco's development in a number of areas, noting that the Kingdom is a model to follow in promoting social development and improving women’s conditions.

MAP: 04 March 2024