Morocco-Mauritania: Promising Prospects for Bilateral Relations, Says Mauritanian FM

Morocco-Mauritania relations are set for a promising future, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, said Monday in Rabat.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, the Mauritanian minister added that their talks focused on the latest developments at Arab, African and Islamic levels, as well as on some challenges inherent in the international situation.

In this context, Mauritania's top diplomat underlined the convergence of views between the two parties on the issues discussed.

Ould Merzoug also affirmed that Moroccan-Mauritanian relations are founded on solid foundations and ties of blood and religion, explaining that this predisposes them to further development.

The coordination between the Heads of State and the Ministries of the two countries demonstrates the interest in the well-being of the two brotherly peoples, he insisted.

MAP: 22 January 2024