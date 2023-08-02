Morocco, 'Model to Follow' Thanks to its Virtuous Development Dynamic (Mexican Official)

Thanks to its virtuous development dynamic and constructive international cooperation, Morocco is now "a model to follow" across the world, stressed president of the Mexican Senate's Justice Commission, Olga Sanchez Cordero.

During a courtesy visit to the Moroccan residence in Mexico to present her greetings on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the throne of His glorious ancestors, the Mexican official affirmed that the development process that Morocco has undergone in recent years is an example for the countries of the South and emerging countries to follow.

This development dynamic has enabled the Kingdom to outline the contours of a constructive and multidimensional cooperation, noted the former president of the Mexican Senate, adding that Latin American countries should draw inspiration from the development underway in the Kingdom's various regions, including the Moroccan Sahara, particularly with regard to green economy projects, renewable energies and infrastructure.

She emphasized that the far-sighted royal vision has given a strong impetus to this development dynamic, which is supported by structural reforms and profound economic and social transformation.

In this regard, the Mexican official hailed the production of the first car "made in Morocco", thanks to national skills and Moroccan funding, as well as the presentation of the first hydrogen-powered car prototype, developed by a young Moroccan.

The former Mexican Minister of the Interior also noted that she had witnessed first-hand several major strategic projects during her recent visit to Morocco, including the Tangier Med port and the expansion of the motorway and rail network, in addition to the launch of the High-Speed Line and the production of renewable and clean energies.

Sanchez Cordero took the opportunity to extend her warmest congratulations to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and to the Moroccan government and people, on the occasion of the glorious Throne Day.

MAP: 02 August 2023