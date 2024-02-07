Morocco, a Model of Investment in Environmental Capital for its Major Achievements in Energy Transition (UN Deputy SG)

Morocco is a model of investment in environmental capital for its major achievements in the field of energy transition, said, Tuesday in Rabat, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed.

Speaking at a press briefing following the opening of the Ministerial Segment of the High-Level Conference on Middle-Income Countries, J. Mohammed said that Morocco had made great strides in this area, by stepping up investment in climate initiatives.

She called for the Moroccan experience to be extended to the African continent to seize the opportunities arising from it and meet the development challenges.

In this respect, the UN Deputy Secretary-General highlighted the flexibility of the Moroccan economy and its response to global economic and geopolitical crises, praising Morocco's active role in partnerships aimed at the development of middle-income countries.

She noted, in this sense, that the High-Level Conference hosted by the Kingdom provides a forum for exchange on the most important financing issues complicating the economic situation of middle-income countries, stressing the need to combine the efforts of these countries and strengthen their partnerships in order to serve "the enormous and pressing development needs.”

The Ministerial Segment of the High-Level Conference on Middle-Income Countries kicked off in Rabat on Tuesday, with the participation of 32 countries and 23 United Nations Development Agencies and other international and regional institutions.

Held under the theme “Solutions to address development challenges of Middle-Income Countries in a changing world”, this High-Level Ministerial Conference is part of the Kingdom of Morocco's presidency of the Group of Friends of Middle-Income Countries within the framework of the United Nations, which it has held since 2023, and its continued advocacy of the interests of developing countries, under the far-sighted vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in favor of an active and solidarity-based multilateralism.

MAP: 06 February 2024