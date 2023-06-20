Morocco Is Model in Social Construction, Development

Morocco, with its dynamic economy, is a model in terms of social construction and development, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said on Monday in Rabat.

Morocco is a model when it comes to managing the post-covid crisis, thanks to targeted government actions that are limited in time, said Georgieva, during a meeting with the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, on the sidelines of an official visit to Morocco to prepare for the forthcoming annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the IMF, to be held in Marrakech next October, and to strengthen the existing partnership between the Kingdom and the IMF.

On this occasion, Akhannouch recalled Morocco's latest preparations to host the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the IMF, expressing the Kingdom's pride in having been chosen such a flagship global event, which testifies to the considerable interest that the international financial institutions have in Morocco, isaid a press release from the Department of the Head of Government.

The Head of Government noted that this event provides an opportunity to highlight the important steps taken by our country in the various fields of development, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, and to publicize the specific features of Moroccan civilization and culture, assuring that Morocco, by hosting this important meeting, represents the entire African continent.

In this respect, Akhannouch reviewed the main thrusts of the government's action, which mainly revolve around economic recovery, the generalization of social protection, tax reform, public sector reform and financial sector reform.

The Head of Government also recalled the main foundations of the government's economic and social policies, and its commitment to pursuing its action to improve the various macro-economic balances and ensure the optimal implementation of the Kingdom's major development strategies in the different sectors.

Akhannouch pointed out that this approach is reflected in the main priorities set out in the Finance Act for 2023, which include consolidating the foundations of the social state desired by the Sovereign, promoting investment, tackling the problem of water resource management, and providing the resources needed to guarantee the sustainability of the reforms.

The two parties also discussed the prospects for cooperation between Morocco and the International Monetary Fund, focusing on the Kingdom's development priorities under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI. They also welcomed the intensity of bilateral consultations on the occasion of the many visits undertaken by IMF officials to Morocco, in the context of technical assistance and preparations for the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the IMF.

(MAP 19.06.2023)