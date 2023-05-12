Morocco as Model of Tolerance, Living Together Highlighted at Conference in Stockholm

Morocco as a model for consolidating the values of tolerance and living together was highlighted, Wednesday evening, at a seminar held in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

This meeting, initiated by the association "Friends of Moroccan Judaism" in partnership with the Embassy of Morocco in Sweden was attended by over 150 people including diplomats, researchers and representatives of civil society.

It was an opportunity to highlight the importance of preserving cultural diversity as an important factor to consecrate the social state, citing the Kingdom as a model in this regard.

In their speeches, the speakers shed light how Morocco has distinguished itself over the generations as a crossroads and land of coexistence of different cultures, ethnicities and religions.

On this occasion, the Moroccan ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden and the Republic of Latvia, Karim Medrek, stressed that such an event contributes not only to publicize the Kingdom as a model of consolidation of values of tolerance and living together, but also in terms of pluralism and religious diversity, cultural and linguistic, to the Swedish public opinion.

Speaking at a panel Laila Fathi, Professor of Law at Hassan II University in Casablanca, noted that Morocco has always been able to strengthen its identity around a set of ideals, social and intellectual aspirations, spiritual and legal, demonstrating its ability to assimilate different cultures.

In this sense, she stressed that Morocco is creating today a model of policies and programs that use the environment as a pillar for resilience and ensures that all sectors of society participate in this objective, through cultural programs, education and preservation of the tangible memory of communities.

These programs, she said, share with the national and international public educational tools around various religious and ethnic groups and face up those who advocate division and violence.

For her part, Marianne Aringberg Laanatza, researcher and specialist in the Middle East and North Africa, noted that Morocco has demonstrated its inspired ability to cope with various migrations and has been able, over time, to offer spaces for living together and exchange between different cultures and faiths.

In this same context, she said that by promoting the Amazigh language and culture, the Kingdom has been able to reaffirm that multiculturalism is a fundamental characteristic of Moroccan society.

MAP: 11 mai 2023