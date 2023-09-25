Morocco Participates in 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture in Islamic World in Doha

The 12th edition of the Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic World, initiated by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), kicked off on Monday in Doha, with the participation of Morocco.

The Kingdom is represented at the meeting, held under the theme "Towards a renewal of cultural action in the Islamic world", by Secretary General of the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication (Culture Department), Samira Lamlizi, and Youssef Khiyara and Rachid Mustapha, respectively Director of Heritage and Head of Cooperation at the Ministry of Culture.

The conference, chaired by Qatar, is meant to contribute to the debate on the renewal of joint cultural action and ways of strengthening and developing cooperation between the countries of the Islamic world.

The agenda includes several working sessions focusing in particular on the valorization of living human treasures and traditional knowledge in the Islamic world, the development mechanisms of ICESCO's Capitals of Culture in the Islamic World Program, and the strategy to combat illicit trafficking in cultural property.

The Conference's proceedings will culminate in the adoption of the Doha Declaration on the renewal of cultural action in the Islamic world.

