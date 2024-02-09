Morocco is participating in the 31st Fruit Logistica Fair in Berlin (February 7-9), the leading trade fair for the fruit and vegetable sector in Europe and one of the most important in the world.

For its 23rd participation in this prestigious fair, Morocco is represented by a delegation of around twenty professionals from the fruit and vegetable sector.

Organized by Morocco FoodEx, the Moroccan participation aims to highlight the diversity of Moroccan fruits and vegetables and their export potential, in order to open up to new international markets.

Built on a surface area of 702 m², the Moroccan pavilion highlights the richness of the Moroccan exportable offer, through a diverse range of agricultural products (citrus fruits, early fruits, red fruits, tomatoes, avocados, grenadine, etc.)

This participation will allow Moroccan exporters, in addition to the commercial opportunities it offers, to learn about new market trends and the latest technologies relating to the fruit and vegetable sector.

The Fair attracts more than 2,600 exhibitors and 63,000 professional visitors from more than 140 countries every year in Berlin, Germany.

MAP: 08 February 2024