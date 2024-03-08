Morocco-Peru Political Consultations: Lima Praises Atlantic Initiative Launched by HM the King

Peru praised, on Thursday, the Atlantic Initiative, launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, aimed at transforming this continental maritime space into a zone of peace, stability and development.

This position was expressed on the occasion of the holding in Lima of the seventh edition of the Political Consultations Mechanism between the Kingdom of Morocco and Peru, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on June 27, 1964.

At the meeting, the two countries welcomed the convergence of their views on a host of regional and international issues, illustrating their shared commitment to peace, stability and sustainable development.

In addition to the great interest shown in development proposals and structuring projects, the Morocco-Peruvian Political Consultations meeting also served as a framework for drawing up a draft Multisectoral Roadmap, a key document marking the two countries' commitment to initiatives to be undertaken in sectoral cooperation during 2024.

Discussions between the two sides covered all the priority topics on the bilateral agenda, with a particular focus on stepping up trade and economic exchanges, technical cooperation in education and culture, and the fields of water resources, agronomic research, science, technology and tourism.

The Moroccan delegation at this meeting was chaired by Fouad Yazourh, Director General of Bilateral Relations and Regional Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, accompanied by HM the King's Ambassador to Peru, Amin Chaoudri, and the Director of American Affairs, Nezha Attahar.

On the Peruvian side, the meeting was co-chaired by Vice-Minister of Foreign Relations, Ignacio Higueras Hare, in the presence of several directors from his department.

