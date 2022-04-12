Morocco, Qatar Discuss Means to Bolster Judicial Cooperation

The means to strengthen judicial cooperation between Morocco and Qatar were the focus of talks, Monday in Rabat, between the public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, president of the public prosecutor's Office, El Hassan Daki, and Qatar's Minister of Justice, Masoud Bin Mohamed Al Ameri.



On this occasion, the two parties discussed the prospects of cooperation in the judicial field and the exchange of experiences and expertise to improve the judicial system.



Daki gave the Qatari minister a brief overview of the Moroccan judicial system as well as the developments in the justice sector, in light of the 2011 Constitution.



He then outlined the missions, roles and prerogatives of the Presidency of the Public Prosecutor's Office and the prosecution offices of the various jurisdictions of the Kingdom.



This meeting was an opportunity to exchange on the judicial systems of the two countries, Daki told reporters.



The encounter was also an opportunity to give a new impetus to cooperation in the field of justice between Morocco and Qatar, he added.



For his part, the Qatari senior official praised the Moroccan experience in the field of independence of justice, outlining the main features of the judicial system in his country, including the work done by the various judicial bodies.



In similar remarks to the press, El Ameri noted that his talks with Daki focused on bilateral cooperation, praising the independence of the Public Ministry in Morocco.

MAP 11 avril 2022