Morocco Re-Elected to IMO Council for 2024-2025

Morocco was re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for 2024-2025, on the occasion of the 33rd IMO Assembly, held in London from November 27 to December 5.

Candidate for one of the twenty seats in Category C of the IMO Council, Morocco garnered the support of the majority of member States to serve its 16th term in the Council, thanks to the mobilization of the diplomatic apparatus of the Kingdom, in close coordination with the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates announced Friday in a press release.

This re-election reflects the credibility of the maritime strategy that Morocco is implementing, in accordance with the High Guidelines of HM King Mohammed VI, set out in His speech on the 48th anniversary of the Green March, announcing a national upgrade of the Atlantic coast of the Kingdom, to make it a space of human interaction, a hub of economic integration and a center of continental and international influence, the same source pointed out.

A maritime nation par excellence thanks to its geostrategic position, its long naval tradition and the maritime potential offered by its 3,500 kilometers of coastline stretching across its Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts, the Kingdom makes a substantial contribution to the fulfillment of the IMO mandate, of which it has been a member since 1962.

As a member of the Council, Morocco will continue its action to implement the objectives defined in the Organization's strategy in the areas of environmental protection, climate change, safety and security of ships, technical developments and training of seafarers, the ministry underlined.

IMO is the United Nations specialized agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships. The Council is the executive organ of IMO and is responsible, under the Assembly, for supervising the work of the Organization. The Council is made up of 40 Member States, elected by the Assembly for two-year terms.

