Morocco Re-Elected Vice-President Representing French-Speaking Africa on IGF Executive Committee

Morocco has been re-elected, for a two-year term, as Vice-President representing French-Speaking Africa on the Executive Committee of the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development (IGF).

The re-election of Morocco, represented by the Director of Mines and Hydrocarbons at the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Abdelaali Lefdaoui, took place during the 19th Annual General Assembly of the IGF held from November 7 to 9 in Geneva, said the Ministry in a press release.

It confirms Morocco's commitment to mining and energy policy at national and regional level, and reflects the confidence African countries have in the Kingdom, the statement said.

Morocco was elected to represent French-speaking Africa on the IGF Executive Committee, alongside Sweden, the United States, Peru, Lesotho and Thailand, the same source added.

MAP: 13 November 2023