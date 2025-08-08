Friday 8 August 2025

Morocco received 11.6 million tourists at the end of July 2025, a 16% increase against the same period in 2024, according to the Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy.

These results confirm that the solid momentum has been maintained, the ministry emphasized in a press release, pointing out that 52% of arrivals are Moroccan expatriates.

July’s results also stress the sector’s upward trend with 2.7 million tourists received, showing a 6% progression in comparison with the previous year, the same source added.

This growth concerns foreign tourists as well as Moroccan expatriates, confirming Morocco’s attractiveness among both of these categories.

Specifically, foreign tourist arrivals reached 875,000, up 2% year-on-year, while 1.8 million Moroccan expatriates opted to visit Morocco during the same month, marking a 7% increase.

On this occasion, Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy, Fatim-Zahra Ammor, noted that Morocco remains a favorite as well as a discovery destination for millions of tourists worldwide, adding that this positive touristic momentum continues, driven by local tourists, the Moroccan diaspora, and foreign visitors alike.

This trend is part of a context marked by continuous attention to tourists’ expectations and a lasting commitment to improving the travel experience, in line with the priorities of the 2023-2026 tourism roadmap, the press release concluded.

(MAP: 08 August 2025)