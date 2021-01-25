Morocco Records 337 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,031 Recoveries over Past 24 Hours (Health Ministry)

Morocco recorded 337 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 1,031 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the ministry of Health said Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 466,626 while the number of cured people increases to 443,472, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 95%.

A total of 22 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 8,172, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.8%.

These fatalities were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (7), the Oriental (6), Fez-Meknes (2), Draa-Tafilalet (2), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (2), Marrakech-Safi (1), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (69), Casablanca-Settat (56), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (52), the Oriental (52), Souss-Massa (52), Draa-Tafilalet (13), Fez-Meknes (12), Marrakech-Safi (9), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (8), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (7), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (5) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (2).

The number of active cases has reached 14,982, including 767 patients in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

The occupancy rate of the Covid-19 intensive care beds is 24.3%, according to the same source.

MAP 25 January 2021