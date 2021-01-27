Morocco Records 867 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,351 Recoveries over Past 24 Hours (Health Ministry)

Morocco recorded 867 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 1,351 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the ministry of Health said Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 467,493 while the number of cured people increases to 444,823, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 95.2%.

A total of 15 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 8,187, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.8%.

These fatalities were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (8), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (2), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (2), the Oriental (1), Marrakech-Safi (1) and Fez-Mekns (1).

The new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (422), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (162), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (87), Souss-Massa (40), the Oriental (38), Marrakech-Safi (36), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (20), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (17), Fez-Meknes (16), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (16), Draa-Tafilalet (11) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (2).

The number of active cases has reached 14,483, including 766 patients in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

The occupancy rate of the Covid-19 intensive care beds is 24.2%, according to the same source.

MAP 26 January 2021