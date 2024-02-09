Morocco Reiterates Adherence to One-China policy

Morocco reiterated, Thursday, adherence to the one-China policy, as a constant foundation of relations between the two countries.

This long-standing position is based on the cardinal principles of the Kingdom’s foreign policy, which are characterized by constancy, responsibility, credibility and solidarity, particularly with regard to the respect for the principles of national sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member States of the United Nations, said the embassy of Morocco in Beijing in a press release sent to MAP news agency.

“The Kingdom of Morocco attaches great importance to the development and the

diversification of its relations with the People’s Republic of China in all fields, in accordance with the High Directives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and H.E President Xi

Jinping, who agreed to establish a multidimensional strategic partnership, on the

occasion of the historic State visit of His Majesty the King to Beijing in May 2016”, said the embassy.

Lauding the ties of friendship and good cooperation that bind the two friendly countries, the embassy seized the opportunity of the Chinese New Year to extend its warmest congratulations and best wishes of progress and prosperity to the authorities and people of

the People’s Republic of China.

MAP: 08 February 2024