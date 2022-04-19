Morocco, Saudi Arabia Set Priorities for Bilateral Economic Cooperation

Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, held talks on Monday in Jeddah with Saudi Minister of Trade, Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, on ways to strengthen bilateral trade and define the priorities of bilateral economic cooperation.

During the meeting, which were attended by Morocco's Ambassador in Riyadh, Mustapha Mansouri, the Saudi minister said that his country, under the guidance of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdeluziz, is keen to give a strong impetus to economic and trade relations with Morocco, much like the political ties between the leaders of both countries.

He stressed in this regard the need to define the priorities for bilateral economic cooperation, including communication between governments and private sectors of both countries, and to strengthen bilateral economic relations, investment in human capital and joint access to promising markets.

Al Qasabi also highlighted the importance of intensifying meetings between government officials and representatives of the private sector of both countries, and of developing Saudi investments in Morocco, numbering 240, as well as Moroccan investments in Saudi Arabia numbering 11.

He also noted the importance of investing in human capital by increasing the number of Moroccan workers in Saudi Arabia, from 22,000 workers to about 500, 000.

For his part, Mezzour reviewed the investment opportunities offered by Morocco and the enormous investment potential in the Kingdom, namely its geographical location, its skilled workforce, as well as the free trade agreements signed with the European Union, the United States and many Arab countries.

He called, in this wake, to strengthen the logistics system by reducing some obstacles that could hamper trade between the two countries. This also involves the creation of a shipping line between the two countries, which can strengthen trade, according to Mezzour.

The Moroccan official expressed Morocco's ambition to benefit from the Saudi experience especially in the industrial zone model.

Monday evening, Mezzour is participating in the Moroccan-Saudi Business Forum, which is of great importance for promoting economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

