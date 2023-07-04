Morocco Seeks to Boost Textile Exports to MAD 50 Billion

Morocco aims to increase its textile exports to MAD 50 billion, said, Monday, the Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, in the House of Representatives.

Responding to an oral question on the future of the textile sector, Mezzour recalled that textile exports reached 44 billion dirhams in 2022, a historic level compared to 2018 (36 billion dirhams).

The textile sector, which has 1,600 companies, has reached a turnover of 60 billion dirhams in 2022, he continued, adding that 173 investment projects are currently underway to improve the integration of the sector and bring it in line with the requirements of global markets.

(MAP 03.07.2023)