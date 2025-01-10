Morocco Shatters Tourism Record with 17.4 Million Visitors in 2024

Morocco sets a new tourism record in 2024 with 17.4 million inbound visitors, according to the Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy.

“Morocco as a destination made a strong impact in 2024. With 17.4 million tourists by the end of December, Morocco is ahead of schedule in meeting the ambitious target set out in its roadmap, initially scheduled for 2026,” the Ministry says in a press release.

These figures show an increase of 20% compared to 2023, with almost 3 million additional tourists, according to the same source.

This positive dynamic is reflected both in the number of Foreign Tourists (TES), who reached 8.8 million visitors (+23%), and Moroccans Expatriates, who accounted for 8.6 million arrivals (+17%).

The balance between foreign tourists (51%) and Moroccan expatriates (49%) demonstrates the destination's ongoing appeal for both categories.

Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and the Social and Solidarity Economy Fatim-Zahra Ammor emphasized that “this record of 17.4 million testifies to the sizable progress made by our country under the enlightened vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI”.

She further spoke of “this exceptional performance as the result of targeted investment by our government in this sector, which is vital to our country's economy, and of the constant mobilization of professionals in the sector. Congratulations to all public and private players who bolstered Moroccan tourism”.

These results, 35% ahead of the 2019 figures, attest to the relevance of the tourism roadmap and confirm Morocco's position as a must-see tourist destination and the number one destination in Africa, the press release concludes.

MAP: 09 January 2025