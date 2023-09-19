Morocco Slams Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Morocco, whose HM King Mohammed VI chairs the Al-Quds Committee, condemns the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque by a group of extremists, a source at the ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said.

These acts of escalation are likely to stir up feelings and undermine appeasement efforts in the occupied Palestinian territories, the same source pointed out.

The Kingdom of Morocco underlines the need to put an end to all unilateral actions and forms of escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories, and to preserve the legal and historical status of the Holy City and the Al Aqsa Mosque.

It considers that the dialogue and negotiation approach is the only way to achieve a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause, based on the resolutions of international legitimacy and the principle of the two-State solution adopted by the international community, the same source noted.

MAP: 18 September 2023