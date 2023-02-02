Morocco, Spain Determined to Cooperate on Professional Mobility

Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills Younes Sekkouri and Spanish Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration José Luis Escriva Belmonte affirmed, Thursday in Rabat, their determination to implement concrete projects in the field of professional mobility.

Sekkouri told the press that nearly 200 people from the Moroccan workforce will be selected by next June to go to Spain as part of training by alternation, adding that more than 20 specialties have been identified, including trade, marketing and health.

He stressed that this example shows how "our borders can be the subject of a real cooperation," as part of a regular migration that respects human rights and decent work.

This project will thus meet the needs of a youth who aspires to have an international career, said the minister, noting that "we will not find better than a neighboring and friendly country.”

Sekkouri also highlighted the importance of ties between Morocco and Spain, united by "unprecedented" historical, political and strategic relations.

For his part, Belmonte noted that this meeting with the Moroccan minister is of great importance and has allowed to exchange on important topics, and will further consolidate bilateral relations in the fields of vocational training and education.

He also noted that this meeting is an important step forward that will give rise to concrete projects in the coming months, which would give the opportunity to young Moroccans to improve their training and professional skills in Spain.

Belmonte is part of the delegation accompanying the President of the Spanish government Pedro Sanchez, currently visiting the Kingdom to co-chair with his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch the 12th session of the Morocco-Spain.

This meeting, which is held eight years after the last session of this institutional mechanism, is part of the strategic partnership and the new dynamic that relations between the two kingdoms following the visit of Sanchez to Morocco last April at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI.

MAP :02 February 2023