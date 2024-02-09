Morocco, Spain Determined to Enhance Bilateral Ties

Morocco's Ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich, held talks, here Thursday, with Speaker of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol, on the means to enhance their strong relations across various areas.

During this meeting, Benyaich and Armengol hailed the "excellent relations that have always united the Kingdoms of Morocco and Spain and the two Royal Families", praising the close cooperation between the governments and parliaments of the two countries.

They underscored the ongoing momentum in bilateral relations, particularly in light of the visit of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to Morocco in April 2022, at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI.

"The Joint Declaration adopted on this occasion has laid out a multidimensional and more ambitious vision of bilateral relations'', they stressed.

The meeting also underscored the importance of the upcoming plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, which will be held next week in Morocco, adding that this regional gathering will strengthen cooperation ties in the region.

MAP: 08 February 2024