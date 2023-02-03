Morocco, Spain Examine in Agadir Ways to Strengthen Cooperation in Fisheries Sector

The means to strengthen cooperation between Morocco and Spain in the fisheries sector were the focus of a conference debate held Thursday evening in Agadir, on collaborative opportunities and joint mechanisms to strengthen the contribution of scientific and technological research to the blue transformation of this industry.

Chaired by the Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests Mohammed Sadiki and Luis Planas Puchades, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain, guest of honor of the 6th International Halieutis Fair (February 1-5), this conference was organized by Morocco's Cluster Agadir Haliopole (AHP) and the Center for Technological and Industrial Development (CDTI) of the Spanish Innovation Agency.

This meeting brought together a host of high-level Spanish and Moroccan experts to explore opportunities and areas of scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries in the fisheries industry.

The discussions have highlighted the ways to improve, expand and strengthen the partnership between the two countries and create added value, based on scientific research and technological innovation.

The participants explored the solutions offered and the mechanisms and funding keys to be developed to support the solutions and boost the exchange of expertise and experiences in the various areas of scientific research and innovation, which can be levers for the transformation of the fisheries sector to ensure its resilience and sustainable growth.

MAP: 03 February 2023