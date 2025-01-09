Morocco Strives for 20% Energy Savings by 2030

A new energy efficiency approach could help Morocco save at least 20% in energy consumption by 2030, a target announced on Wednesday in Rabat by Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development.

Speaking at the House of Representatives, Benali emphasized that this approach takes into account the goals of the National Sustainable Development Strategy as well as the recommendations of the New Development Model. It targets transport, building, industry, agriculture, and public lighting sectors.

It is primarily based on adhering to energy efficiency principles in new investment projects, integrating energy efficiency measures into public spending and programs benefiting from state subsidies, and placing energy efficiency at the core of concerns for professionals and citizens.

Energy efficiency is the second pillar of Morocco's energy strategy, launched under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, she noted. It represents a promising area for job creation in the energy sector, with 100,000 job opportunities expected by 2030.

According to data from the Moroccan Agency for Energy Efficiency (AMEE), she pointed out, a 6.58% saving was achieved in 2020.

Additionally, the minister pointed out that applying energy efficiency measures in public lighting will help reduce lighting consumption by 40%. She pointed out that public lighting expenses are the second-largest item in local government budgets, after staff costs, and are the biggest energy expense for local authorities.

MAP: 09 January 2025