Morocco Takes Part in Second Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi

The second edition of the Global Media Congress kicked off on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 172 countries, including Morocco.

The congress, which will be attended by the Maghreb Arab News Agency (MAP), represented by its Director general, Fouad Arif, is meant to highlight the crucial role of the media in the fields of sustainability, innovation and education, with a particular focus on youth, notably through the participation of students from some 100 universities around the world.

The event, also attended by a delegation representing the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, also aims to highlight the latest technologies and innovations and their role in the future of the media.

Speaking on this occasion, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, stressed the importance of this major event for the future of the media, calling on professionals in the sector to make the most of technological development and innovation in order to contribute to the development of the "fourth estate".

For his part, Director general of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the High Organizing Committee for the Global Media Congress, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, said that the event is intended to be a leading global platform to help strengthen international cooperation and establish new partnerships that encourage innovation, thus offering promising opportunities in this vital sector.

Held under the high patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice-president, deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the 2nd Global Media Congress, organized by ADNEC Group and WAM, will be marked by a number of activities, including the educational platform, the Innovation Council, the NexTech platform, as well as round tables and workshops.

Held under the theme "Shaping the future of the media industry", the Congress, which runs until November 16, will bring together representatives from government, media, academia and industry, in themed sessions focusing on key topics and led by leading media industry experts.

MAP: 14 November 2023