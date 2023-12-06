Morocco-UAE Partnership Enshrines New Paradigm of Innovative Co-development (Ministers)

The partnership established between Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, on the occasion of HM King Mohammed VI's working and fraternity Visit, enshrines a new paradigm of innovative and multidimensional co-development, Moroccan ministers said at the end of the visit.

The Declaration "Towards an Innovative, Renewed and Rooted Partnership", signed during the Royal Visit, lays the foundations for a new paradigm in bilateral relations marked by co-development, co-prosperity and co-building, Minister Delegate for Investment, Convergence and the Evaluation of Public Policies, Mohcine Jazouli, told the press.

This new dynamic of all-round cooperation goes beyond the bilateral framework to open up resolutely to Africa and the Atlantic area, in line with HM the King's Vision, he noted.

The Minister affirmed that this renewed partnership "draws on the complementary potential and assets of the two countries, as well as the soft power areas of each". "The dynamic should serve the supreme interests of both nations, as well as the development and growth of the two brotherly peoples, notably through the creation of wealth and added value", he stressed.

The 12 memorandums signed under the presidency of the two Heads of State, translate into concrete socio-economic development programs in various sectors, noted Jazouli, pointing out that these programs consolidate the Kingdom's openness to fraternal countries so that they can take part in the new phase of its development and benefit from the many opportunities, including those linked to the hosting of the 2030 World Cup.

"This new phase of development is based on His Majesty the King's enlightened vision of the two pillars of the welfare state and economic growth to finance that same welfare state," he explained. In this spirit, he said, numerous structuring projects will be launched in the near future, with the opening up of these investment opportunities to fraternal countries, with a view to accelerating all development projects.

For Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mohamed Sadiki, the Royal Visit to the United Arab Emirates has given a strong boost to the partnership between the two countries in various fields.

"In the agricultural sector, the two countries are determined to give new impetus to investment and bilateral cooperation, particularly in Morocco, through integrated projects and programs covering the various value chains," he said.

The sectors targeted by the memorandum signed in the agricultural sector include the agri-food industry, sea fishing and the development of seafood products, he added, stressing that this vision would be implemented in accordance with a roadmap designed to give new impetus to the supply of markets, going beyond the bilateral framework to encompass the African and Atlantic dimensions, in line with the Vision of His Majesty the King.

MAP: 06 December 2023