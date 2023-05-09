Morocco, UK Sign Strategic Framework for Cooperation on Climate Action, Clean Energy and Green Growth

The governments of Morocco and the United Kingdom signed, Tuesday in Rabat, a Strategic Framework for Cooperation on climate action, clean energy and green growth.

Signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the United Nations of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, this Strategic Framework aims to support, facilitate and strengthen bilateral cooperation on climate action, clean energy, and green growth to back Morocco's development towards a sustainable, low-carbon, and resilient economy with a view to ensuring a responsible and accelerated transition from fossil fuels to clean and affordable energy.

It also aims at the systemic integration of climate action and impacts into government and private sector planning and action, as well as the growth of strong, diversified, and sustainable economic/productive sectors in Morocco that unlock quality jobs, investment, and growth.

The signing of this framework of cooperation comes on the sidelines of the 4th session of the Morocco-UK Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by Bourita and Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon that was marked by a joint statement in which both parties welcomed the excellent level of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their common desire to further strengthen their Strategic Partnership.

Launched in London on July 5, 2018, this Strategic Dialogue aims to consolidate the historical ties between the two Kingdoms and further strengthen bilateral relations.

It is based on four themes, namely the political and diplomatic component, security cooperation, economic cooperation and cultural and educational cooperation.

Working groups have been established under each cooperation pillar to strengthen exchanges and consultation on priority bilateral issues and to identify new opportunities for cooperation in these areas.

MAP: 09 mai 2023