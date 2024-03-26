Morocco Welcomes Adoption by UNSC of Resolution Calling for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza Strip

The Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UN in New York stressed on its X account that Morocco welcomes the UN Security Council's adoption on Monday of resolution 2728, which calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the month of Ramadan.

"This resolution is a crucial step towards putting an end to the suffering of Palestinian civilians," underlined the Moroccan Mission.

Morocco, whose Sovereign His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God Assist Him, is Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, also welcomes the resolution's call for humanitarian aid to be delivered to civilians throughout Gaza and for their protection to be stepped up, the same source added.

Morocco also stressed the importance of immediate and full implementation of the resolution by all parties, in order to address the crisis in all its dimensions, and calls for an increase in humanitarian aid by the international community for the benefit of the Palestinian people, said the Moroccan Mission.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Monday demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, while stressing the urgent need to "expand the flow" of humanitarian aid.



MAP: 26 March 2024