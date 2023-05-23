Morocco, Whose Sovereign Chairs Al-Quds Committee, Rejects Recurrent Provocations in Occupied Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque – FM

Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said, Monday in Rabat, that the Kingdom of Morocco, whose HM King Mohammed VI chairs the Al-Quds Committee, strongly condemns Sunday's new incursion of a member of the Israeli government in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

These actions "have become repetitive and provocative," the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates deplored during a joint press briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, at the end of their talks.

Morocco calls for the immediate cessation of all measures that affect the legal and historical situation of the Holy City, he further stressed.

Such violations in Occupied Al-Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in particular, are unanimously rejected at the international level in the sense that they only revive tensions and jeopardize efforts to appease the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to their negative impact on all prospects for peace in the region, he argued.

The Minister said, in this regard, that the Kingdom of Morocco, in accordance with the High Directives of His Majesty the King, remains convinced that the peace option based on dialogue and negotiation is the only way to achieve a final solution to the Palestinian question, through the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the borders of July 1967, with East Al Quds as its capital.

Bourita expressed the hope that these provocations will cease given their negative impact and the fact that they fuel extremism and violence in the region.

MAP: 23 mai 2023